Lionel Messi's Giant, Out-Of-This-World Barbeque Drives Twitter Insane (Video, Photo)

Even the busiest of people need to relax and make themselves a good dinner from time to time, some just prefer to make it in the coolest way possible.

Argentinian football superstar Lionel Messi has amazed his fans yet again – not on the football field this time, but with his cooking skills. Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has shared a video of her sweetheart manning an outstanding barbecue set-up.

The huge and out-of-this-world machine that looks like a piece of advanced technology from the next century amazed numerous fans of the Barcelona captain.

🥩🔥 El Messi que más nos gusta: haciendo un asado pic.twitter.com/wjChGKbys3 — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) August 10, 2019

​The video instantly brought about a wave of jokes and memes across the internet.

Vos te pensas que solo Messi tiene alta parrilla?

En mi barrio no se quedan atrás pic.twitter.com/ZaYDbJDZRZ — Quejómetro (@QuejarseAqui) August 11, 2019

Messi’s always been a bbq😂. International barbecue precisely! pic.twitter.com/ty4GRLKqOI — Underrated Richard 🎧♦️ (@leoseezn) July 3, 2019

La barbacoa 🍖 , la barbacoa 🍗, como me gusta , la barbacue!! pic.twitter.com/VlLZeaSv7u — ISA28 (@IsaTreka) June 9, 2019

​