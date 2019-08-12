Lionel Messi's Giant, Out-Of-This-World Barbeque Drives Twitter Insane (Video, Photo)

Argentinian football superstar Lionel Messi has amazed his fans yet again – not on the football field this time, but with his cooking skills. Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has shared a video of her sweetheart manning an outstanding barbecue set-up.
The huge and out-of-this-world machine that looks like a piece of advanced technology from the next century amazed numerous fans of the Barcelona captain.
🥩🔥 El Messi que más nos gusta: haciendo un asado pic.twitter.com/wjChGKbys3— Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) August 10, 2019
The video instantly brought about a wave of jokes and memes across the internet.
Vos te pensas que solo Messi tiene alta parrilla?— Quejómetro (@QuejarseAqui) August 11, 2019
En mi barrio no se quedan atrás pic.twitter.com/ZaYDbJDZRZ
Messi’s always been a bbq😂. International barbecue precisely! pic.twitter.com/ty4GRLKqOI— Underrated Richard 🎧♦️ (@leoseezn) July 3, 2019
La barbacoa 🍖 , la barbacoa 🍗, como me gusta , la barbacue!! pic.twitter.com/VlLZeaSv7u— ISA28 (@IsaTreka) June 9, 2019
