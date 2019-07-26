Watch Arsenal Stars Ozil and Kolasinac Attacked by Knife-Wielding Gang in London

Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolašinac narrowly escaped a terrifying road attack, after a knife-wielding gang on mopeds assaulted their car in London. The footage captured by a street camera shows several thugs approaching the car, trying to plunder the players and their wives.
Kolašinac, however, managed to scare them off with his bare hands. They tried to drive away, but the hijackers chased the car, until, according to Mail Online, both athletes and their wives reached a nearby café, where waiters and chefs helped them to chase away the gang.
Kudos to "The Tank" Kolasinac for this heroic act of fighting off knife-wielding thugs who wanted to attack him, Mesut Ozil, and the two stars wives. Ozil assisted by driving the ladies off. pic.twitter.com/sLt9ax0f3p— B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) July 25, 2019
