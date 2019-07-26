Watch Arsenal Stars Ozil and Kolasinac Attacked by Knife-Wielding Gang in London

The police officers arrived shortly after the incident and questioned the players. According to the officers, they were unharmed.

Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolašinac narrowly escaped a terrifying road attack, after a knife-wielding gang on mopeds assaulted their car in London. The footage captured by a street camera shows several thugs approaching the car, trying to plunder the players and their wives.

Kolašinac, however, managed to scare them off with his bare hands. They tried to drive away, but the hijackers chased the car, until, according to Mail Online, both athletes and their wives reached a nearby café, where waiters and chefs helped them to chase away the gang.