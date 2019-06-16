Chelsea's Coach Maurizio Sarri Leaves Job to Lead Juventus

Sarri has been the head coach of Chelsea since summer 2018 and led it to a third place finish in the Premier League and to victory in 2018–2019 UEFA Europa League.

London's Chelsea football club has confirmed on its website that the team's head coach Maurizio Sarri has left his post after one season to lead Italy's Juventus FC. Sarri has signed a three-year contract with his new club.

"We would also like to congratulate him on securing the role as big as any in Serie A", the statement said.

Sarri will be replacing Massimiliano Allegri, who led Juventus for the last five years, helping the club not only to win four Italian Cups, but also to secure their eighth consecutive Serie A title. Notably, Maurizio Sarri earlier coached Napoli FC, which is deemed to be one of Juventus' main rivals.

As Chelsea FC head coach, Sarri secured his team a right to play in the Champions League after finishing third in the Premier League and also led them to the club’s second UEFA Europa League victory.

