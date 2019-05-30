Mesut Ozil Compared to a Bag of Cement as Arsenal Thrashed by Chelsea in Baku

German international Mesut Özil was signed by Arsene Wenger by Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 but has failed to make an impact in recent seasons and has been accused by fans of "going missing".

Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on Wednesday, 29 May.

Arsenal's only route to the Champions League was by winning the match because the Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League.

​It will be Arsenal's third straight year in the second-tier competition after a 19-year run in the Champions League.

​But the focus of Arsenal fans' ire on social media was on Özil, who played the entire match but was virtually invisible.

​​Chelsea's hero was Belgian international Eden Hazard who scored two goals and ran the match from midfield. He is due to join Real Madrid in the summer.