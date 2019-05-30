Mesut Ozil Compared to a Bag of Cement as Arsenal Thrashed by Chelsea in Baku

Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on Wednesday, 29 May.
Arsenal's only route to the Champions League was by winning the match because the Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League.
It will be Arsenal's third straight year in the second-tier competition after a 19-year run in the Champions League.
But the focus of Arsenal fans' ire on social media was on Özil, who played the entire match but was virtually invisible.
Judging by the TL, this was Ozil while CFC was running riot pic.twitter.com/jYWPOBfEyV— Sumy's Toy Boy… (@UncleAfam) 29 May 2019
Ozil during the game pic.twitter.com/INZIgtlu13— that guy ellis (@that_guy_ellis) 29 May 2019
Who's better?— Pye Waw (@pyewaw) May 29, 2019
RT for Bag of Cement 🔃
Like for Ozil ❤ pic.twitter.com/gx769Eyhi6
Alexis Sanchez has more assists in 18-19 than Mesut Ozil 😭😭😭😭😭— Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) 29 May 2019
Sorry Chelsea, it wasn't Aubameyamg, Lacazette and Ozil pic.twitter.com/pBgpMYYzr8— Buchulla_🥛 (@AyebareBanana) May 29, 2019
Mesut Ozil earns £100k per week more than Kevin De Bruyne.— City Chief (@City_Chief) May 29, 2019
Just let that sink in.
Mesut Ozil’s performance tonight is one of the worst I’ve ever seen from a ‘top’ player in a big game.— Transfer News (@TransferChecker) May 29, 2019
Mesut Ozil leaving the pitch like: #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/SD4AW1qgmm— Goal (@goal) May 29, 2019
#ChelseaArsenal #MesutOzil looks up for it tonight. pic.twitter.com/SIsqCcXg0p— ⚒⚒⚒Mick ⌨🖱 (@geoffpeters224) May 29, 2019
Chelsea's hero was Belgian international Eden Hazard who scored two goals and ran the match from midfield. He is due to join Real Madrid in the summer.
