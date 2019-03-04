WATCH Russian Hockey Star Alexander Ovechkin Win Shootout Without Making Goal

Russian forward and Washington Capitals Captain Alexander Ovechkin got the winning score in a National Hockey League (NHL) match against the New York Rangers.

Ovechkin, 33, scored a strange goal during the National Hockey League (NHL) match on 3 March. The Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 3-2.

The Russian hockey player was going to take a shot at New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in the shootout, but as he skated towards the net and veered to his right to create an opening, the goaltender threw his stick to knock the puck away from the player, who was subsequently positioned to score on an empty net.

Alex Ovechkin wins it in the shootout, after the stick is thrown at the puck. pic.twitter.com/ytvGzBqMaV — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) 3 марта 2019 г.

READ MORE: Russian Hockey Star Ovechkin First NHL Player to Score 45 Goals in 10 Seasons

The National Hockey League (NHL) earlier named Ovechkin the first player to score 45 or more goals in 10 regular seasons.