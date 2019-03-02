Russian Hockey Star Ovechkin First NHL Player to Score 45 Goals in 10 Seasons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Alexander Ovechkin, left winger and captain of the Washington Capitals, has become the first player to score 45 or more goals in 10 regular seasons of the National Hockey League (NHL), the league said on its website.

"Ovi" scored the Caps' second goal — his 45th of the season — in a win over the New York Islanders (3-1) on 1 March.

He surpassed Canadian hockey legends Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy, both boasting nine seasons with 45 or more goals.

Goal No. 45 for @ovi8.



And to think, he was out of his office for this one. pic.twitter.com/Ri1UhpC2t4 — NHL (@NHL) 2 марта 2019 г.

READ MORE: Alex Ovechkin Becomes All-Time Leading Russian Scorer in NHL (VIDEOS)

Ovechkin leads the NHL goal scorers' race. He's five goals ahead of Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane, and is on his way to his eighth Maurice Richard Trophy.

The hockey player, who holds numerous NHL records, led the Caps to win the Stanley Cup last year, becoming the first Russian to ever do so as a team captain.