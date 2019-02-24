Register
18:23 GMT +324 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Khabib Nurmagomedov

    Khabib Urges Ferguson to Fight Now or 'Wait', Argues Tony 'Missed His Chance'

    © Photo: khabib_nurmagomedov/instagram
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A Nurmagomedov-Ferguson bout has been planned four times in recent months, with the schedule having gone askew each time since “El Cucuy” sustained a knee injury.

    While Khabib Nurmagomedov is nearly half-way through his nine-month suspension, the UFC chose to go ahead with an interim title fight, announcing a bout between UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and Dustin Poirer in Atlanta, slated for 13 April.

    Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov kicks Al Iaquinta during the fourth round of title bout at UFC 223
    © AP Photo/ Frank Franklin II
    Get in Line! Another UFC Fighter Wants Rematch With Khabib

    UFC President Dana White told ESPN.com that Tony Ferguson had been offered to fight Holloway for the interim belt, but he declined. Nurmagomedov has since taken to Instagram to comment on Ferguson’s decision:

    “Tony, you had your chance, and you missed it, and that’s your fault only”, Nurmagomedov wrote, and went on:  “You know that I’m disqualified and can’t fight, but it’s not fair to strip me of the title. … As a fighter you deserve a title fight, you are (a) great fighter and opponent, but now you have to fight or wait for my DQ to be over and fight”.

    “But UFC doesn’t want it”, Khabib added in parenthesis. 

    A few days earlier, Ferguson tweeted that he had been offered a fight with Holloway, but expressed uncertainty over it “meeting our standards”. Meanwhile, Holloway in his turn mocked the said possibility in a bizarre tweet last week, referring to Ferguson as “the type of guy to copy my back tattoo then tell me I’ve just been blessed”.

    READ MORE: Ex-Model Paige VanZant Gives Rachael Ostovich a Royal Tonking at UFC Octagon

    Ferguson has won an interim bout before, in October 2017, with a submission win over Kevin Lee, but was later stripped of the interim belt after he injured his knee just ahead of an undisputed title fight with Khabib last April.

    Khabib later took on US mixed martial artist Al laquinta to claim the champion title, which he later defended with a submission win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229, which rounded off with a post-bout brawl leading to his current suspension.

    Although Ferguson recovered from a knee surgery precisely at that time, he hasn’t yet met Khabib in the ring, despite the bouts having been booked four times. Nurmagomedov has recalled and reviewed all of these at length in an Instagram post:

     

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I want to remind you guys, that before I become champion, I was close to the title fight 3 times and all 3 times I missed my opportunity. First was in July 2016 when I was offered to fight in Ramadan month and I turned it down, second was UFC 205 NYC when I was offered a title fight, bout agreement signed, but my title was given away, you know the story. Third time was UFC 209 where I was hospitalized and almost died. But after every single fail I were said: you missed your chance, earn your shot with one more victory. Tony you had your chance and you missed it, and that’s your fault only. You know that I’m disqualified and can’t fight, but it’s not fair to strip me off the title, I fought 3 times in 9 months. I won and defended my belt. As a fighter you deserve a title fight, you are great fighter and opponent, but now you have to fight or wait for my DQ to be over and fight(but UFC doesn’t want it). I don’t understand your offenses, if you fell down, you got to get up, not complain. #ufc #mma #ufclightweight

    Публикация от Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) 23 Фев 2019 в 7:24 PST

     


    Related:

    Khabib's Coach Opens Up on Prospects of Fight With Mayweather
    Khabib Reveals How He 'Nearly Landed' on DiCaprio After Fight With McGregor
    Russian Fighter Khabib Says Would Attack McGregor 100 Times More
    Tags:
    martial arts, bout, competition, fight, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse