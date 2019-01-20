'I'll Fight You': McGregor Accepts Cerrone's Call-Out After Brutal TKO Win

Donald Cerrone moved to a 35-11 MMA record after beating promising prospect Alexander Hernandez. He earlier said that he was "pretty sure" he would meet The Notorious face-to-face in the Octagon soon.

Irish UFC fighter and entrepreneur Conor McGregor appeared to be so impressed with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone crushing Alexander Hernandez at UFC Fight Night 143 that he agreed to a match-up with him

"For a fight like that Donald, I'll fight you. Congratulations," the Irishman wrote on Twitter, after Cerrone sent Hernandez crushing to the canvas with a vicious head-kick, and finished him with ground and pound.

Donald Cerrone announces himself as a contender at lightweight yet again with a vicious knockout of Alexander Hernandez pic.twitter.com/BMtwCGJFZB — Coach (@Benson_Elliot) 20 января 2019 г.

35-year-old Cerrone, who has been calling out McGregor for more than a month, was glad to hear that The Notorious was ready to get it on. The Cowboy claimed after the bout that he had done enough to prove that he is a "top contender" and would be "honoured" to face McGregor. However, he added, this might not be his next fight as it will take some time for Conor to sign and agree on a date.

"There's a lot going on, and I wanna fight soon," he said.

UFC fans expressed their excitement on social media, posting memes and Gifs.

The Irish fighter is currently awaiting a hearing from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which suspended him and Khabib Nurmagomedov after a brawl broke out at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas seconds after he tapped out to the Russian grappler. The two are expected to learn their fate on 29 January, but could avoid punishment if they negotiate a settlement, reports say.