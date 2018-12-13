Conor McGregor's Days in UFC May Be Numbered, Coach Alleges

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has postponed disciplinary hearings on the suspensions of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for a brawl after their bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

Speaking with the Irish Independent, Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh has suggested that the next time The Notorious steps into the octagon, he might have a new coach by his side.

“Well, he would certainly have to convince me to go again. I love the whole journey we’ve had, but I’d need a good ‘why’. It might be [Nate] Diaz again because he promised that fight, it might be a rematch with Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. But if it was just, ‘Well, they want me to fight that guy’, I think I’d say, ‘I wish you the best’”.

Kavanagh, who’s worked with the Irish fighter for his entire MMA career, said he didn’t want McGregor to risk himself unnecessarily, citing his family:

“He has a wife and two kids now, and I don’t want him taking more hits than he needs to. Khabib hit him with a punch in that fight that he has never been hit with in his career. And even Superman slows down at some stage”.

It, however, remains unclear when McGregor will be returning to the cage – he’s been suspended for his involvement in a wild brawl following the bout with Nurmagomedov in October, with the disciplinary hearing set for late January.

“Honestly? I don’t know. Will he fight again? I don’t know. I know him as a person and know that coming off two losses – even though one was boxing – will be hard for him. But he’s 30, two kids, and has a big whiskey deal that’s making him more money than fighting ever did. Would you get up in the morning to be punched in the face? I don’t think so. But he’ll probably call me tomorrow and say: ‘What did you say that for? I’m fighting in March’. So I don’t know”, Kavanagh added.

Social media users suggested that Conor will never return to the octagon again, with some even trying to predict McGregor’s future actions:

I agree with @John_Kavanagh ‘s reasoning. I think @TheNotoriousMMA doesn’t really need to get hurt any more. He has the money and has secured his legacy. — HDR_ftw (@ephedrine4tw) 12 December 2018

That’s ok. Conor will never fight again. — WindowlessVan (@WindowlessVan01) 10 December 2018

Conor's next fight is a loss, he will then say he's retired and doesn't have to fight. Then he will try to amp up big money fights every couple of years for his so called return, well big money fights in MMA standards of big money fights anyway. You're welcome! — 🇺🇸The MMA Psychic⭕ (@american_mma) 10 December 2018

Earlier this month, UFC president Dana White suggested that American lightweight athlete Dustin Poirier would make a perfect opponent for McGregor.

Over the past two years, McGregor suffered two major losses. In August 2017, he debuted in a boxing match against undefeated Floyd Mayweather and was knocked out by the boxing legend in the 10th round.

In October he returned to the octagon to face the Russian champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and lost the fight in the fourth round with a rear-naked chokehold.