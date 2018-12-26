UFC's Alex 'Cowboy' Injured on Christmas Eve in Grenade Incident - Reports

UFC fighter Alex Oliveira, aka the “Cowboy”, has undergone minor surgery in a Brazilian hospital after being injured by a grenade blast, the MMAFighting news portal reported.

Commenting on the incident, Oliveira, who was born and raised in the town of Tres Rios, said that he went to purchase gasoline for his mother's car on Monday night, but saw a brawl involving his family.

According to the welterweight, a guy approached them and started pointing a gun at his nephew's face. After that, "people started pushing each other," he added.

READ MORE: Colby Covington Calls Khabib 'Sheep-Lover' in Another Verbal Assault

"They threw a grenade in my direction. Fragments flew to my leg and my foot," Oliveira noted.

Furthermore, the UFC fighter said that the attackers were armed with machetes, knives, and a grenade.

Following the incident, the Oliveira underwent minor surgery at a local hospital on Christmas Day where medics removed fragments from his leg.