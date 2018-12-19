Man Utd Confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Appointment as Caretaker Manager

The 45-year-old Norwegian ex-club player will replace Jose Mourinho, who was sacked a day earlier, as Manchester United's manager for the rest of the 2018/19 season.

In an official statement published on the club's website today, Manchester United announced that "former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been appointed as caretaker manager" for the remainder of the season.



We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season.



He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, together with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 19, 2018

"Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club," said Solskjær.

Solskjær spent much of his career playing as a forward for Manchester United.

Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho on 18 December, two days after suffering an embarrassing 3-1 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool.