Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Left the Club

"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager," a statement on the club's official webpage read.

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect, the premier leagour club has stated on its official website. According to the statement "the club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future."

​The club has sucked the 55-year-old Portuguese coach after 2,5 years due to a dismal start to the season. The decision was announced two days after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday which left Manchester United 19 points off the top of the Premier League after 17 games.

