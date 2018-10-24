Khabib Wins Praises as He Fends Off Mcgregor's Post-Match Speech in Just 3 Words

Brevity is the soul of wit, Russian ace Khabib Nurmagomedov has proven once again, coming back at Conor McGregor after the latter's reflection on his loss to Khabib in their recent UFC lightweight championship bout.

The UFC, the American mixed martial arts promotion that organized the latest Khabib-McGregor super fight, shared the Irishman's lengthy round-by-round analysis of his loss to the Russian grappler.

Khabib broke into the post with a three-word reply, writing "It's only business," the words McGregor supposedly uttered during their short chat in the octagon at the UFC 229 event.

Khabib's irony prompted an avalanche of accolades from his fans across social media.

"I thought you won the fight with that line alone," a man wrote.

"@thenotoriousmma has officially been humbled!" mr.u.khan01 commented.

Another fan said, "Hats off to you Khabib. You sealed his stinky mouth in a shameful fashion."

"@khabib_nurmagomedov destroyed this post with one comment," virgildelanomanuelito added.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have been involved in a simmering personal feud, which first made headlines in April, when the Irish fighter hurled a metal dolly through the window of a bus transporting Nurmagomedov and his team, shattering glass and injuring lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa. The attack was preceded by a heated exchange between the Russian UFC fighter and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.

Their tensions spilled across the octagon seconds after Khabib subdued McGregor late into the fourth round: he leapt out of the cage to take on Dillon Danis, the Irishman's jiu-jitsu coach, plunging the arena into mayhem. The UFC held Nurmagomedov's $2 million guaranteed purse pending an investigation into the brawl.

Less than two weeks after tapping out McGregor and retaining the belt, Nurmagomedov called out the American boxing star Floyd ‘Money' Mayweather, who had retired from sports in 2017 after beating The Notorious.

Mayweather has agreed to a match-up with Khabib, who discussed on Tuesday the possibility of a Mayweather super fight with Umar Kremlev, the head of the Russian Boxing Federation. According to Khabib, they want to organize the bout at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. He promised to attract 100,000 spectators and also set a world record for pay-per-view sales.