17:55 GMT +323 October 2018
    UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia raises his champions belt upon the arrival in Makhachkala on October 8, 2018

    'It's Never Happening': Ex-UFC Star Schaub Rules Out Khabib-Floyd Bout

    Sport
    Brendan Schaub believes that a Khabib-Floyd matchup is impossible, although the two are already considering a boxing match. He claimed that if it still happened, the US boxer would destroy the Russian MMA fighter in just 20 seconds.

    Retired UFC Star Brendan Schaub has quashed the hopes of sports fans waiting for Khabib Nurmagomedov to take on Floyd Mayweather in a high-profile boxing-MMA crossover.

    "Stop it," Schaub told TMZ Sports when commenting on the prospects for such a matchup, which the two athletes have already agreed upon. "It's never happening. It's never happening."

    "It's not happening. Ever," he insisted, explaining that Russian grappler Khabib was not a striker, unlike boxing icon Floyd.

    He went on to suggest that if such a fight would ever go down, it would take Mayweather all of 20 seconds to knock out Nurmagomedov.

    The Russian ace, however, seems more confident in his striking ability — or at least has some cards up his sleeve. Less than two weeks after beating McGregor in their UFC 229 super fight, Nurmagomedov called out the American boxing star Floyd Mayweather, 41, who finally retired from sports in 2017 after beating The Notorious.

    Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena:
    © REUTERS / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    'Conor Gone Delusional': McGregor Roasted Online for Comments on Loss to Khabib

    "Come on, Floyd! I am ready to go out with you to fight, 50-0 vs. 27-0," Khabib said, referring to Floyd's 50-0 unbeaten run and his own 27-0 MMA win streak. "Two guys who never lost. Why not? Come on! In the jungle, there can be only one king, and that is me."

    Floyd has agreed to a match-up with Khabib: "Oh, we fighting. He called me out. So, he gotta come to my world. I'm my own boss. So, I can't say what's going on on Khabib's end. But, on my end, we can make it happen."

    Khabib revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that he discussed the possible Mayweather super fight with Umar Kremlev, the head of the Russian Boxing Federation. According to Khabib, they want to organize the bout at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium. He also promised to attract 100,000 spectators and also set a world record for pay-per-view sales sales.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Сегодня состоялась встреча с генеральным секретарём Федерации бокса России @umar_kremlev Обсудили бой с Мэйвезером. Хотим, чтобы бой прошёл в Москве на легендарной арене Лужники.Уверены,что соберём 100 тыс зрителей,а также установим мировой рекорд по продаже платных трансляций. А,самое важное,в углу будет мой Отец, в Москву виза ведь не нужна. А так вопрос к моим болельщикам: вы в меня верите? Или тоже считаете, что он меня вырубит по боксу?😁 #толькоВперёд #победатолькоотВсевышнего

    Публикация от Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) 23 Окт 2018 в 4:02 PDT

    Brendan Schaub, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Floyd Mayweather
