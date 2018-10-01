Register
01 October 2018
    Formula One - Chinese F1 Grand Prix - Shanghai, China - 17/4/16 - Red Bull Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat of Russia celebrates after the Chinese Grand Prix

    He's Back: Russian Driver Daniil Kvyat Inks Contract to Make F1 Return in 2019

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    The Russian racer entered Formula 1 after an impressive career in the junior motorsport categories, winning a contract with Italian outfit Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s sister team.

    Daniil Kvyat will return to Formula 1 next year after signing a new deal with Red Bull, confirming his remarkable comeback to the pinnacle of motorsport after being demoted by the team twice after a series of crashes and poor on-track performances.

    Daniel Ricciardo’s shock move away from Red Bull’s main team to Renault paved the way for Frenchman Pierre Gasly’s promotion, leaving a vacant seat at junior team Toro Rosso.

    The new Ferrari F1 car model SF71H is seen in this handout photo released from Maranello, Italy, February 22, 2018.
    © REUTERS
    Say Hi to Ferrari’s New SF71H Car for 2018 Formula 1 Season
    It’s unclear who will partner Kvyat, with Brandon Hartley seemingly on his way out after a disappointing 2018 season, though he still has time to salvage his F1 career over the remaining races.

    Kvyat was promoted to Red Bull’s main team in 2015 after an impressive spell at Toro Rosso, but ultimately returned to the junior team to make way for rising star Max Verstappen.

    In a subsequent blow, he was dropped by the team altogether at the end of last season, though he managed to secure a reserve driver role with the Ferrari works team.

    Commenting on his return, the Russian racer said he is “pleased” to be returning to F1, expressing his excitement.

    "I will give my best to deliver what the team expects from me and I can't wait for everything to start again."

    Meanwhile, Team Principal Franz Tost said Kvyat is a "high-skilled driver with fantastic natural speed,” saying he believes he has matured during his break from the sport and will show everyone his “undeniable capabilities” next season.

    With Williams driver Sergei Sirotkin likely to be offered a contract extension, F1 is set to have two Russians on the grid for the 2019 season.

