WATCH Formula One Driver Continue Race After Spinning 360 Degrees

Heavy rain seems to have changed the script of the race, adding some spectacular points to the circuit during the German Grand Prix, which took place in the city of Hockenheim.

Charles Leclerc, a driver for the team Sauber Ferrari at the Formula One Championship, has posted a video of a full 360-degree spin he experienced during the race on Sunday.

The Monegasque driver lost control over the car, leading to the vehicle spinning 360 degrees on the slippery track. Nevertheless, he managed to continue the race and came in fifteenth place.

The winner of the stage was British racer Lewis Hamilton, who drives for Mercedes.