Sergio Ramos Reveals He Got Death Threats After Tackle Against Mohamed Salah

In the 2018 UEFA Champions League final, which saw Liverpool battle Real Madrid, Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah was left with a shoulder injury after a controversial tackle by Sergio Ramos, just weeks before the World Cup.

Ramos, who currently captains both Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, has revealed he received death threats after Salah’s injury and subsequent limited playing time during the World Cup.

Moreover, the Spanish center back said his wife and three sons also received death threats, though he insisted nothing can affect his on-the-pitch performance.

Over the weekend, Spain played England at Wembley in their opening Nations League fixture, with Ramos booed by fans throughout the match for damaging Liverpool’s chances of winning the Champions League.

“One tries to evade [the boos]. In the end, you feel it, but I stay out of everything. It doesn't affect my game. I would have liked another reception because people only remember the action of the final, and nobody remembers the death threats that my family and my children received,” Ramos said after Spain’s 2-1 victory over England.

He described the threats as a “very sensitive issue” and said that his “conscience is very clear”, insisting he has already explained what happened in the final.

“As I said before, I have never tried to hurt a colleague,” he said, protesting his innocence.

Despite the boos and whistles, Ramos played well for the duration of the match, and Spain ultimately triumphed after a late England goal by Danny Welbeck was disallowed.

Spain’s rejigged national team will face World Cup runner-up Croatia on Tuesday in their second Nations League game, and Ramos is also expected to play in Real Madrid’s upcoming La Liga fixture against Athletic Bilbao.

