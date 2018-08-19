Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed as 'Nowhere Man' After Goalless Juventus Debut

Juventus newcomer Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Serie A debut on Sunday, reigniting an online debate as his eternal rival Lionel Messi produced a blistering performance in La Liga the same day.

With eight shots and four on target, Juventus' newly-signed Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't beat Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino in his club's Serie A opener.

Despite his goalless debut, his team still beat Chievo 3-2 with a stoppage-time winner from Bernardesci. The five-time Champions League winner can boast a 7.5 on football statistics website WhoScored, while his eternal rival, Barcelona's No.10 Lionel Messi was rated 10.0 after netting two goals in his side's 3-0 defeat of Alaves.

Ronaldo and Messi fans took to Twitter to add fuel to the eternal debate of who is the better footballer.

Some argue that Ronaldo's goal scoring ability has declined without his former Real Madrid teammates.

Alaves >>> Chievo



Messi: 10.0 rating

Ronaldo: 5.8 rating



When you don't get spoon fed you don't produce anything. Ronaldo couldnt even score against Chievo and you out here dissing a brace against alaves lmaoo https://t.co/7OJq8s3KWy — Nãif ➰ (@NaifFCB_) 18 августа 2018 г.

Ur boy Ronaldo was nowhere to be found in the match against Chievo 💀 — LowkeyOperationz (@bitcoinbabii) 19 августа 2018 г.

Ronaldo didn't show up against Cheivo Verona because of what? He didn't have Modric or Toni kroos? Ask Ronaldo what happens to him without the refs. — Messi_4_eternity🙌 (@IServeMessi) 19 августа 2018 г.

Ronaldo didn’t show up without Marcelo and modric vs might chievo Verona. Why? — kingkong (@suarezisfinito) 18 августа 2018 г.

When you no longer have Papa Perez to buy you penalties and Marcelo to assist you; welcome to SeriaA Penaldo. 😁😀 — ESLAM ELSHERBENY (@ESLAMELSHERBE10) 18 августа 2018 г.

Others, however, cheered on the Portugal striker after a rocky start.

Ronaldo had a fantastic game today against Chievo considering it was his first appearence for @juventusfcen. Only GK prevented him from getting a couple of great goals that would have made his debut perfect. We keep going @Cristiano👏🏻 #FinoAllaFine #ForzaRonaldo — CR7Juve (@JuventiniCR7) 19 августа 2018 г.

He had so many great chances but the ball didnt go in… he will easily lead this league in goals — Jesse Spagnuolo (@jessespagnuolo9) 18 августа 2018 г.

This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Serie A champion Juventus as part of a £105 million deal, ending his 9-year spell at Real Madrid. He netted a staggering 311 goals in 292 appearances for the Spanish football giant, becoming the club's all-time top goal scorer and picking up the Champions League trophy four times.