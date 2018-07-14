Register
    Brazil's Neymar listens to the national anthem before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018

    Real Madrid Denies Reports of Making Bid for PSG's Neymar

    The Brazilian became football's most expensive player when he left Barcelona, signing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a €222 million ($261 million) deal in August 2017.

    Real Madrid has denied reports that they made a bid for PSG forward Neymar, who has a contract with the French champions until 2022.

    "The relationship between the two clubs is extraordinary so that if at some point Real Madrid were considering signing a PSG player, the first thing the club would do would be to make an official approach," the statement read.

    Brazil's Neymar. (File)
    Numerous media outlets have reported that the Spanish club was ready to offer about €260 million for Neymar.

    The Brazilian superstar became football's most expensive player when he signed for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in a €222 million ($261 million) deal in August 2017. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Neymar scored one goal during the group stage — against Costa Rica, and one in the Round of 16 game against Mexico, earning a victory for Brazil. However, his team lost to Belgium 1-2 in the quarter-final game.

     

