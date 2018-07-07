Neymar Calls Brazil’s Elimination From World Cup 'Saddest Moment' of Career

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil forward Neymar said on Saturday that his team's elimination from the FIFA World Cup after they lost 2-1 to Belgium in the quarter-finals in Kazan on Friday was "the saddest moment" of his career.

“I can say that it is the saddest moment of my career, the pain is very great because we knew we could get there, we knew we had the opportunity to go further, to make history.. but not this time. Difficult to find the strength to want to play football again, but I'm sure God will give me enough strength to face anything… Very happy to be part of this team, I am proud of all, our dream did not come true but it has not left our heads neither our hearts,” Neymar said via his official Instagram account.

The Brazilian squad suffered a crushing defeat during Friday's World Cup quarterfinals match against Belgium in Kazan and were eliminated from the tournament. Belgium will face France in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Commenting on the results of the match, Brazil head coach Tite stated, however, that his side's striker Neymar had almost reached his "top level" at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.