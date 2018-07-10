Real Madrid Reportedly Seeking Substitution for Ronaldo Amid Transfer Rumors

Real Madrid mulls possible replacements for its star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who may soon leave the club to join the ranks of Juventus, Spanish sports newspaper Diario AS reports.
"There are two names that Madrid has on the agenda: Neymar and Mbappé, in that order," the newspaper claims.
In that case, the newspaper states, Real Madrid has "Plan C: Eden Hazard," as the Belgian footballer himself reportedly hinted that he would like to join the Spanish club.
On July 10, Sky Sports reported, citing its sources, that Juventus is "close to agreeing on a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid," adding that Real Madrid is expected to make a final decision on this matter "in the next 48 hours."
According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes have been involved in talks between him, Juventus and Real Madrid, though the parties involved are yet to officially comment on the situation.
