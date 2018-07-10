Real Madrid Reportedly Seeking Substitution for Ronaldo Amid Transfer Rumors

Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly preparing to leave the ranks of Real Madrid amid rumors about Juventus being interested in acquiring him.

Real Madrid mulls possible replacements for its star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who may soon leave the club to join the ranks of Juventus, Spanish sports newspaper Diario AS reports.

"There are two names that Madrid has on the agenda: Neymar and Mbappé, in that order," the newspaper claims.

However, both footballers currently play for Paris Saint-Germain FC, "a club financially supported by the state of Qatar," and do not have rescission clauses in their contracts which would make such a deal problematic.

In that case, the newspaper states, Real Madrid has "Plan C: Eden Hazard," as the Belgian footballer himself reportedly hinted that he would like to join the Spanish club.

On July 10, Sky Sports reported, citing its sources, that Juventus is "close to agreeing on a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid," adding that Real Madrid is expected to make a final decision on this matter "in the next 48 hours."

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes have been involved in talks between him, Juventus and Real Madrid, though the parties involved are yet to officially comment on the situation.