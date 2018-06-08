Fan Flashes Ovechkin, Washington Capitals to Celebrate Stanley Cup Win (VIDEO)

Celebrating the joyous moment Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals skated down the ice while holding up the Stanley Cup aloft in all its glory, the US National Hockey League's most coveted prize, one fan decided to put her own cups on display.

​Slightly more glorious is that NBC's broadcast recorded the moment that players caught wind of the flashing hockey fan and opted to point and gawk.

​The moment did not go unnoticed by vigilant netizens either.

​The Caps managed to win their very first Stanley Cup Thursday after securing a 4-3 victory over the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth game of the series. The victory is the also the first major sporting win for Washington, DC, since the professional football team, the Redskins, won the Super Bowl in 1992, the Baltimore Sun reported.