Washington Capitals Win Their First Stanley Cup: Captain Alex Ovechkin Named MVP

Washington Capitals forward, taking part in his first Stanley Cup finals, was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the play-offs.
Alex Ovechkin has reportedly set a Washinton Capitals record with a league-high 15 goals these play-off series, including one in 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Washington Capitals, who entered NHL as an expansion team in 1974, ended the successful postseason run of the Vegas Golden Knights, who are the third club in league's history to reach the play-off finals in their inaugural season.
Capitals forward Lars Eller has scored the winning puck with nearly eight minutes left when he hit a puck home sitting at the top of the crease after it had moved through goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's legs.
