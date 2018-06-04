Register
21:25 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    'Messi Don’t Come': Palestinian Fans Burn Football Star's Shirts Ahead of Match

    © AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Sunday, the Palestinian football chief declared a campaign against Argentina and particularly Messi, if he comes to play at Jerusalem’s Teddy Kollek stadium.

    Argentina will play against Israel in a World Cup warm-up match on Saturday, and although football star Lionel Messi’s participation has garnered wide excitement in the area, Palestinian fans aren’t happy.

    The match was originally planned to be played in Haifa but was later moved to Jerusalem

    The city, which is a highly sensitive area, will now host a worldwide icon and Palestinians feel that the Israeli government is turning a regular sports match into a political tool by changing the venue.

    Some football fans have already burned Messi shirts in protest as they want Messi to call off his participation in the game.

    ​"He's a big symbol so we are going to target him personally and we call on all to burn his picture and his shirt and to abandon him. We still hope that Messi will not come," Palestinian FA Chief Jibril Rajoub was reported by Haaretz as saying.

    A small group of young football fans wearing Palestine soccer scarves demonstrated outside the Argentinean representation office and attempted to set fire to an Argentinian flag.

    Related:

    'I love Him, He Looks Like Messi' - Ronaldo Praises Mo Salah
    Daesh Threatens 2018 FIFA World Cup With Pics of Beheaded Messi – Reports
    Disgusted Messi Leaves as Argentina Get Demolished by Spain in Friendly (VIDEO)
    Russian Football Club Suggests Cristiano Ronaldo Join Team
    Hot! Brazilian Model Slips Into Russian Football Team Uniform Ahead of World Cup
    Tags:
    fans, video, demonstration, football, Lionel Messi, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse