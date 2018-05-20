US Team Won Bronze at 2018 Ice Hockey Worlds, Beats Canada 4:1

The game ended with a score of 4:1 in favor of the United States (0:0, 1:1, 3:0).
Chris Kreider started with two goals. Forward Nick Bonino scored the winner on a rebound during a power play in the final period. Anders Lee and Kreider added empty-net insurance goals to give the US its third bronze in six years.
READ MORE: Russia Beat France 7-0 in First Game of IIHF Ice Hockey Worlds
Chris Kreider & Neal Pionk are awarded their bronze medals 🥉 #NYR pic.twitter.com/ayFOm4KMck— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 20, 2018
Later in the day, Switzerland will play against Sweden in the finals of the championship.
The US had a great start to the match with six straight wins. It knocked out the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals but was shattered past retrieval 6-0 by Sweden in the semis.
Canada has received medals in each of the past three World Championships (two golds, one silver), while the United States hasn't medaled since taking a bronze in 2015.
Chris Kreider scores twice as 🇺🇸 beats 🇨🇦 4-1 to win bronze at the #IIHFWorlds.— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 20, 2018
Canada finishes the tournament without a medal for the first time since 2014. https://t.co/Aj30Yipmw4 #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/KGTnMLEvCx
All comments
Show new comments (0)