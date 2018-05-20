US Team Won Bronze at 2018 Ice Hockey Worlds, Beats Canada 4:1

COPENHAGEN (Sputnik) - The US hockey team has won bronze after beating Canada in the match for the third place at the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, held in Denmark.

The game ended with a score of 4:1 in favor of the United States (0:0, 1:1, 3:0).

Chris Kreider started with two goals. Forward Nick Bonino scored the winner on a rebound during a power play in the final period. Anders Lee and Kreider added empty-net insurance goals to give the US its third bronze in six years.

​Later in the day, Switzerland will play against Sweden in the finals of the championship.

The US had a great start to the match with six straight wins. It knocked out the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals but was shattered past retrieval 6-0 by Sweden in the semis.

Canada has received medals in each of the past three World Championships (two golds, one silver), while the United States hasn't medaled since taking a bronze in 2015.