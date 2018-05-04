Russia Beat France 7-0 in First Game of IIHF Ice Hockey Worlds

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia upset France 7-0 to win their first game of the preliminary round at the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Denmark.

Russia plays in Group A, which also includes Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belarus, Slovakia, France and Austria. Group B comprises Canada, Finland, the United States, Germany, Norway, Latvia, Denmark and South Korea.

Four best teams from each group will advance to quarterfinals.

Russia vs France! Jerseys look amazing for both teams. Gold accents on Russian numbers and logo look really good. #IIHFWorlds #Copenhague2018 pic.twitter.com/ehsEHNPT8A — Hockey Reviews (@HockeyReviewsCA) May 4, 2018

— Russia Hockey (@russiahockey_en) 3 мая 2018 г.

Russia will face Austria in the second game of the preliminary round on May 6 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.