Extremely SHOCKING VIDEO of MMA Fighter Suffering Nasty Arm Injury, Running Away

The match between MMA fighters Jerome Rivera and Brandon Royval in the Legacy Fighting Alliance 39 tournament will probably be remembered not for how hastily it ended (technical knockout on the 40th second), but rather for Jerome's nasty injury that led to it. At the very beginning of this fight, his opponent drove him to the edge of the cage and hit his arm with a precise leg-blow.
WARNING! The following video contains images of a graphic injury and may offend sensibilities
Well this just happened at #LFA39… 😱😳 @LFAfighting @brandonroyval pic.twitter.com/7QgERTvczT— AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) 5 мая 2018 г.
When Jerome realized that his arm was displaced he hobbled away from Brandon, who was not eager to end the fight. It took the referee several seconds (and several additional blows delivered by Brandon to his fleeing opponent) to understand what had happened and stop the fight.
READ MORE: 'This Is MMA, Babe': Sexiest Russian Female Fighter Returns to Ring (PHOTOS)
Several sports journalists, such as Alexander Lee and Matthew Pearlman noted that this was one of the "most disgusting injuries" they'd seen in MMA.
That’s the most disgusting injury I’ve seen in a while. Jerome Rivera dislocates his arm completely — hope he’s alright. @LFAfighting #mma #lfa @AXSTVFights— Matthew Pearlman (@AuthorMPearlman) 5 мая 2018 г.
At #LFA39 on Friday, flyweight Jerome Rivera suffered one of the ugliest arm injuries I’ve ever seen— Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) 5 мая 2018 г.
Seriously, I don’t care how hardened you are as an MMA fan, this one is tough to watch
Best of luck in recovery, young man! https://t.co/9o8mRc3NVk
All comments
Show new comments (0)