Extremely SHOCKING VIDEO of MMA Fighter Suffering Nasty Arm Injury, Running Away

Sports journalists say it was one of the nastiest injuries they have ever seen in mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting.

The match between MMA fighters Jerome Rivera and Brandon Royval in the Legacy Fighting Alliance 39 tournament will probably be remembered not for how hastily it ended (technical knockout on the 40th second), but rather for Jerome's nasty injury that led to it. At the very beginning of this fight, his opponent drove him to the edge of the cage and hit his arm with a precise leg-blow.

WARNING! The following video contains images of a graphic injury and may offend sensibilities

When Jerome realized that his arm was displaced he hobbled away from Brandon, who was not eager to end the fight. It took the referee several seconds (and several additional blows delivered by Brandon to his fleeing opponent) to understand what had happened and stop the fight.

Several sports journalists, such as Alexander Lee and Matthew Pearlman noted that this was one of the "most disgusting injuries" they'd seen in MMA.