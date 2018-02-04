IOC Statement on CAS Shows Political Bias in 'Russian Probe' - Parliamentarian

The Russian State Duma Sports Committee reacted to the recent statement of the IOC on the necessity of reforms in the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS).

"After the declaration of Thomas Bach, it is necessary to reform the IOC, but not the CAS. His statement is absolutely discriminatory," Head of the State Duma Sports Committee Mikhail Degtyarev told reporters on Sunday.

The comment was made in wake of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach's statement made earlier in the day, saying that the CAS decision to overthrow life bans to over two dozen Russian athletes demonstrated a need for reform in the internal structure of the court.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW