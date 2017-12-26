Former Top Peru Soccer Official Acquitted in FIFA Corruption Case - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) President Manuel Burga was found not guilty in a FIFA corruption case on Tuesday in New York City, the New York Times reported Friday.

A jury in a US federal court in Brooklyn acquitted Burga of charges in the FIFA bribery scandal, the New York Times said.

On Friday, the jury found that the former presidents of the football federations of Brazil and Paraguay guilty in a combined nine counts in the same FIFA corruption case.

Jose Maria Marin, 85, and Juan Angel Napout, 59, were convicted on racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering charges.

READ MORE: Swiss Prosecution Conducts 25 FIFA Corruption Probes

Both officials were involved in a bribery scheme regarding broadcast and marketing rights deals for soccer tournaments like the World Cup, the report said citing US federal prosecutors.

Burga is yet to comment on the charges.