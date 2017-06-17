Swiss Prosecution Conducts 25 FIFA Corruption Probes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The office of the Swiss attorney general (OAG) said Friday it was conducting 25 separate investigation related to the world football’s governing body FIFA.

"The OAG is conducting around 25 separate investigations in football-related cases, and is in the process of analyzing seized documents containing some 19 terabytes of data," the office said in a statement.

On Friday, Swiss prosecutors concluded the first and only FIFA-related criminal probe in the country, two years after opening investigations in the football cases.

The attorney general’s office said a former Swiss banker was convicted for forgery and failing to report money laundering. These offenses brought him $650,000 in illegal proceeds.

To date, Swiss investigators have received 178 reports of suspected money laundering transactions connected to football investigations.

FIFA found itself embroiled in a major corruption scandal in 2015 when nine of its high-ranking officials were detained on bribery suspicions. FIFA president Joseph Blatter and European football chief Michel Platini were suspended as a result of the probe.