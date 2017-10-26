Register
    The official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia at the presentation of a program to train volunteers for the 2017 Confederations Cup Russia and the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, at Moscow's Russian State University of Social Sciences.

    Soccer Fanatics Rejoice: Design of FAN ID for FIFA World Cup 2018 Unveiled

    Russia's Ministry of Communications and Mass Media has unveiled the design of the official FAN ID for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The document will serve as soccer fans' multi-purpose key to attending matches at the highly anticipated sporting event next year.

    The document for admission to stadiums consists of a plastic card with the fan's name, in English and Russian, as well as a photograph of its owner. Organizers received experience with the FAN ID system at the 2017 Confederations Cup event earlier this year.

    Russian soccer fanatics and foreign fans will be able to apply for and receive their free FAN ID cards after purchasing tickets to the tournament.

    Official design of the FAN ID for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
    CC BY 3.0 / Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation / Fan ID. New design
    Official design of the FAN ID for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

    The document entitles fans to free travel by train between the 11 Russian host cities of World Cup 2018, as well as free public transport in these cities on match days. The card also gives foreigners the right to visa-free stay in Russia during the period stretching from 10 days before the start of World Cup 2018, and ending 10 days after the final match.

    Fans will soon be able to order their FAN IDs at fan-id.ru, the document's official issuer. Foreign fans can have their cards delivered to their home countries by mail, or pick them up at an official FAN ID distribution center.

    Russia will host the FIFA World Cup between June 14 and July 15, 2018. The games will take place across 12 venues in 11 Russian cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, Volograd and Yekaterinburg.

