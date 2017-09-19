Register
19:30 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Everton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 17, 2017 Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal

    Awkward Silence From Manchester United Star as Penis Chant Dubbed 'Racist'

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Yates
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 243 0 0

    An organization tackling racism in football has complained to Manchester United after footage surfaced of fans singing a smutty song about striker Romelu Lukaku. Could the chant fall foul of the law?

    Manchester United fans love Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku so much they have made up a new chant which praises him to the rafters but the song has been termed "racist."

    Football's anti-discrimination organisation, Kick It Out, contacted Manchester United, urging the club to ban the "offensive" chant.

    The problem is that the song revolves around stereotypes about black men because the lyrics refer to Lukaku having a "24-inch penis."

    In this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    In this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

    The chant first appeared last week, when Lukaku, who signed for the club in a £75 million (US$97 million) deal in July, scored in a 3-0 win at home to Basel.

    It was repeated on Sunday, September 17, at Old Trafford when the club beat Everton 4-0 in the Premier League.

    "Kick It Out is aware of footage of alleged racist chanting by supporters of Manchester United that emerged on Wednesday evening," said Kick It Out in a statement.

    Funded by the FA, Kick It Out aims to "challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change."

    "The lyrics used in the chant are offensive and discriminatory. Racist stereotypes are never acceptable in football or wider society, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player," they added.

    Widespread Problem

    As a sport regularly under fire for the controversial behavior of their fans, British football teams are well versed in accusations of prejudice.

    West Ham United FC
    © Flickr/ Toastbrot81
    English Football Hit by More Racism Claims Following Anti-Semitic Chant

    But the situation becomes confused when words are used in a self-mocking style or to show pride in a certain ethnicity.

    Fans of Tottenham Hotspur, a club with a large Jewish following, have been warned in the past for singing songs in which they refer to themselves as "the Yid Army."

    The Crown Prosecution Service later dropped the charges because it was unable to prove that by singing about themselves being "Yids" that constituted "threatening, abusive or insulting" behavior.

    Brighton fans, used to homophobic chants from opponents because of the city's large gay population, have turned the abuse around and often sing "1-0 to the nancy boys" after scoring a goal.

    'Stop or Face Punishment'

    But Kick It Out believe racist and homophobic words and stereotypes should be driven out of the game.

    "If we receive any reports relating to the discriminatory chant, those will be passed on to the governing body and the perpetrators can expect to face punishment," warned Kick It Out.

    There has been no word yet on whether Lukaku himself is personally offended by the chant.

    Manchester United has formally responded with a statement.

    "We are seeking advice from the relevant bodies. Manchester United has a zero tolerance towards all forms of discrimination," said the club, who include several other black players in their team, including US$100 million midfielder Paul Pogba.

    Related:

    UK Football Fans Banned From Games for Racist Incident in Paris - Reports
    Unfair Play: Hundreds of Racist Incidents Mar English Football
    English Football Hit by More Racism Claims Following Anti-Semitic Chant
    Tags:
    British football, football chant, football game, football fans, sports, discrimination, racism, sport, football, Kick It Out, FA, Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok