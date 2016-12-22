Global Anti-Doping System Is in Crisis - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 9, the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren published the second part of the report on the alleged state-sponsored doping system in Russia. Among other things, it claims over 1,000 Russian athletes had been involved in manipulations with doping tests in 30 sports.

"The situation and the data that were uncovered, they show that we are not talking about.. a doping crisis affecting our country, rather, a crisis in the global anti-doping system," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 television channel.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian sports representatives consistently declare their opposition to doping and its unacceptability, "determination to fight this evil, clean sports of performance-enhancing drugs."

However, according to Peskov, all these statements and the willingness to cooperate with the relevant international sports organizations remain unanswered and are often ignored.