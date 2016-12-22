Russia Ready to Cooperate With Int'l Organizations to Fight Doping - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 9, WADA independent commission headed by Richard McLaren introduced the second part of the report on the alleged state-sponsored doping system in the country.

"We strongly reject these allegations, at the same time, the president stressed the necessity to fully cooperate with the international organizations to clarify the situation and work out a new effective [system] on prevention of the use of doping," Peskov told reporters.

