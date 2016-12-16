WADA Informant Rodchenkov Was Giving Athletes Doping as Vitamins - Investigator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee announced that Rodchenkov, who fled to the United States, was illegally selling pharmaceuticals and destroyed doping-probes of Russian athletes on purpose. Russia initiated a case against Rodchenkov based on the signs of abuse of authority.

© REUTERS/ Christinne Muschi/File Photo US Fails to Answer Request From Russian Investigators for WADA Informer Questioning

"Rodchenkov was giving illegal substances under the guise of vitamins to athletes, which led to their disqualification," the investigator said.

Rodchenkov claimed that at least 15 Russian athletes who won medals at the Winter Olympics in Russia's Sochi were part of the so-called state-run "doping program." These accusation became the basis of an article published by the New York Times in May 2016. After the publication, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) started investigation and upon its results recommended the International Olympic Committee to suspend all Russian athletes from the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!