Jamie Spears Says Britney's 'Mental Health Problems' Were 'Far Worse' Than Public Realized

Jamie Spears, the father of world-famous pop music icon Britney Spears, agreed to step down as her conservator earlier in the month, after his daughter's new lawyer pushed for the move.

After Britney Spears' legal battle to remove her father as her conservator, the father, Jamie Spears, has suggested that his daughter's struggles with "addiction and mental health issues" are "far worse" than the public knows.

"If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears' personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him", the father's court filing note, cited by The Daily Mail. "But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears."

The star's father also denied that he was in control of her drug prescriptions, claiming that his daughter's medication was supervised by former conservator Jodi Montgomery. He added that the prescriptions were written by Montgomery, Britney's late psychiatrist, Dr. Timothy Benson, an ex-lawyer, Sam Ingham III, and other medical experts, while the father claims that he had no role in Britney's medical treatment other than signing cheques.

Jamie acknowledged that his daughter may have felt "constrained" by her medical treatment, but insisted that the medical decisions were made to safeguard her from harm.

"There is no doubt that the Conservatorship saved Ms. Spears from disaster, supported her when she needed it the most, protected her and her reputation from harm, and facilitated the restoration of her career", state court filings.

Earlier in the month, following massive public support over Britney's legal battle against her father and his "abusive" conservatorship, Jamie Spears agreed to step down as her guardian, saying that "a public battle" over a change in conservatorship would not be in his daughter's interest.

The pop star has been struggling within her conservatorship since 2008, having recently delivered bombshell testimony comparing her custody to "sex trafficking". After Jamie Spears backed off as her guardian, the singer has posted more topless pictures, saying that she wanted to see herself "in a lighter way" after her legal victory.