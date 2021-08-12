New Epstein Accuser Says Sex Predator Subjected Her to ‘Strangulation, Beating, Abuse' For 15 Years

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had been arrested for sex trafficking and sexually abusing more than 200 women, including minors, and was awaiting trial when he died in his cell in August 2019, with dozens of women filing civil lawsuits against the billionaire financier.

A new alleged victim of convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein has launched legal action in Manhattan Supreme Court, reported the New York Post.

Under the alias of Alice Poe, the woman filed the anonymous lawsuit on August 10, claiming the late hedge fund tycoon abused her from when she was in high school. The lawsuit is cited as stating that the under age “victim” was trafficked out for sex to New York “under the guise of being recruited to work”.

After she arrived in the city, the “young, vulnerable and struggling financially” woman was repeatedly sexually abused and raped by billionaire Epstein “on a continuous and systematic basis from 2003 through 2010,” state court documents.

According to the court papers cited by the outlet, she purported victim of the sex predator was subjected to “strangulation, slapping, beating, tormenting, abuse, insult, coercion, gaslighting and physical injuries,” which resulted in “confusion, trauma bonding”, among other emotional and bodily injuries.

Over the years, Jeffrey Epstein purportedly continued to abuse the woman with less frequency through 2018 before his arrest in 2019, the suit charges.

The alleged victim claims her “permanent and lasting” injuries prompted her to seek medical care.

The legal action in which the woman is suing Epstein’s estate for unspecified damages was taken in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday. It was filed under New York State's Child Victims Act, which ends on Saturday.

The outlet says the lawsuit is separate from the Epstein Victims Compensation Fund (EVCF). The EVCF was established by the financier’s estate in late 2019 for the numerous alleged victims after the death of Jeffrey Epstein in prison as he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Over 150 women had filed claims of sexual abuse by Epstein through the compensation program funded by his estate.

The 66-year-old financier was accused of creating a criminal network for the sexual exploitation of girls, including minors. Epstein was arrested in New York in July, 2019 and died a month later at a federal Manhattan prison under suspicious circumstances, with his demise officially ruled a suicide.