Register
12:07 GMT10 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Leon Black is pictured here in Beverly Hills, California, 1 May 2018.

    Ex-Model Accuses US Billionaire of Trying to Have Her Pleasure Jeffrey Epstein, Media Says

    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083571197_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_6c8c60d65a6d27005ecb19dfa9f2af93.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202108101083571378-ex-model-accuses-us-billionaire-of-trying-to-have-her-pleasure-jeffrey-epstein-media-says/

    Ganieva was reportedly told that Black and Epstein are "very powerful" people, and if she didn't do what they wanted her to do, there would be "consequences".

    A Russian former model named Guzel Ganieva alleged that Leon Black, a prominent American billionaire and investor, brought her to Florida in October 2008 “to satisfy the sex needs” of Jeffrey Epstein, his “best friend”, Vanity Fair reports.

    According to the media outlet, a lawsuit filed by Ganieva in June alleges that, having invited her for lunch in Manhattan, Black instead took her to Florida on a private jet, telling her to keep quiet about the trip and threatening to frame her for drug possession if she wouldn’t.

    "Black specifically used heroin as an example of an illicit drug that would be problematic for her if he planted it on her," the lawsuit says.

    Upon their arrival at Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, Black and Ganieva were greeted by Epstein’s assistant Sarah Kellen, the model reportedly said.

    During the following encounter, Ganieva allegedly found herself before Black and Epstein who "were situated close to one another, each facing Ms. Ganieva while in almost supine positions, as if they were waiting for her to get on top of them."

    "Indeed, Black indicated with his eyes that he wanted Ms. Ganieva to come and lay in between him and Epstein," the lawsuit states. "Alarmed and shocked, Ms. Ganieva remembers standing in front of them, unable to say anything while they just stared up at her, saying nothing, but clearly expecting her to do something...As she continued to stand there in silence, Black became visibly annoyed. He eventually told her to leave the room."

    Ganieva then allegedly went to the living room where she had a conversation with Kellen.

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Epstein’s Alleged Victim Virginia Giuffre Sues Prince Andrew, Claiming Sexual Assault
    "You have to understand that [Jeffrey and Leon] are sex addicts," Kellen allegedly told her. "You have to let them do whatever they want with you, and you have to let them be with multiple sexual partners if that’s what they want. They are very powerful, and if you don’t do what they want you to do, there will be consequences that I do not want for you."

    The lawsuit also alleges that, during the following years, Black performed “sadistic” sex acts on Ganieva and attempted to pressure her into having threesomes.

    In 2014, Black also allegedly told Ganieva that she is "too old for [Epstein], he likes them young"; the billionaire also allegedly often brought up Epstein in conversation and frequently texted him in Ganieva’s presence.

    In this July 15, 2019 courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, left, and his attorney Martin Weinberg listen during a bail hearing in federal court, in New York
    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
    Epstein Having Ties to Israeli Intelligence 'Not Beyond Realm of Possibility', Author Claims
    The media outlet points out, however, that last month Black’s lawyers filed a response to Ganieva’s lawsuit which they branded as "a work of fiction". Black’s lawyers also stated that Ganieva extorted their client, and even suggested that she may be working for "a third party who might wish Mr. Black ill".

    Previously, an investigation by the board of directors of private equity firm Apollo Global Management reportedly discovered that Leon Black, the company’s co-founder, paid Epstein $158 million in fees between 2012 and 2017, "after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a teenage girl".

    Tags:
    US, Jeffrey Epstein, model, lawsuit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse