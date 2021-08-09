'Because You Said That': Tarantino Reveals Why He Never Gave His Mom 'Penny One' From His Fortune

Quentin Tarantino, an iconic American director known for movies like "Pulp Fiction", "Kill Bill" and "Django Unchained" among others, does not appear to enjoy warm relations with his mother, Connie Zastoupil.

American director, producer and actor Quentin Tarantino, speaking to Brian Koppelman, host of 'The Moment' podcast, shed light on why his mother cannot count on a single penny from her son's fortune, citing "sarcastic" comments that she made in the past in regard to his "little writing career".

Apparently, a parent must think twice when mocking their child's hobbies, since the kid - similar to what transpired for Tarantino - will likely remember the pain, and refuse to share in the gift of their fame.

"'Oh, and by the way, this little 'writing career' — with the finger quotes and everything — this little 'writing career' that you're doing? That s--- is f---ing over'", Tarantino's mother reportedly told him when he was 12, according to the director.

The nascent Hollywood icon responded: "OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that."

When the podcast host asked whether Tarantino stuck to his vow, the director confirmed it, saying that he only "helped her out with a jam with the IRS".

"But no house. No Cadillac, no house", Tarantino said, debunking the host's suggestion that he forgive his mother and buy her a house anyway: "There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them."

Despite the mother's skepticism for the son's "little writing career", Tarantino has been massively successful as a screenwriter, as one of his latest movies, "Django Unchained" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" earning $426 million and $374 million, respectfully, in box office grosses.