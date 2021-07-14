Register
02:08 GMT14 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sacha Baron Cohen, star of the Showtime series Who Is America?, poses before an Emmy For Your Consideration event for the show at Paramount Studios, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Los Angeles

    'Clearly a Joke': US Judge Dismisses Roy Moore's $95 Million Lawsuit Against Sacha Baron Cohen

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1082313456_0:106:3210:1911_1200x675_80_0_0_37f04edecf0104f157671c3ee5263761.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202107141083380180-clearly-a-joke-us-judge-dismisses-roy-moores-95-million-lawsuit-against-sacha-baron-cohen/

    In 2018, actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen staged a variety of eyebrow-raising interviews with various political officials for his satire Showtime series, “Who Is America?” Well-known guests included former US Vice President Dick Cheney, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin, among other figures.

    A US judge has dismissed a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed against British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen by former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, a 26-page ruling detailed on Tuesday.

    US District Judge John Cronan determined that Moore waived his right to file a lawsuit against Baron Cohen when he signed an agreement with “unambiguous contractual language” that prevented the Alabama official from filing a suit.

    Moore and his wife Kayla had filed the $95 million lawsuit on the grounds of defamation and emotional distress after an interview involving the Alabama official was aired as part of the Showtime series in July 2018.

    The interview saw Moore sit down alongside Baron Cohen, who was disguised as fictional Israeli anti-terrorism expert Erran Morad, for a demonstration of a device that allegedly had the power to detect pedophiles. As the segment went on, the detection device eventually sounded off the moment that Baron Cohen brought the instrument near Moore.

    It’s worth noting the segment was filmed months after Moore lost his 2017 special election bid for the state’s open Senate seat, after he began to face multiple accusations that he sought out sexual relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s. He has repeatedly denied the accusations.

    At the time, Moore agreed to participate in the get-together under the pretense that he would be receiving an award for his support of the Israeli state. Recordings of the segment later showed Moore abruptly leaving the set and proclaiming, “I support Israel; I don't support this kind of stuff.”

    “Given the satirical nature of that segment and the context in which it was presented, no reasonable viewer would have interpreted Cohen’s conduct during the interview as asserting factual statements concerning Judge Moore,” Cronan declared in his ruling, underscoring First Amendment rights and the waiver prevented the lawsuit from going forward.

    The segment was “clearly a joke,” the judge added.

    The ruling - to no one’s surprise - was not met warmly by the Moore team, which quickly submitted an appeal.

    Larry Klayman, a legal representative for the Moore family, told Reuters that Cronan’s conclusion made “no factual and legal sense,” and that the “dismissal is the joke and more than a bad joke at that.”

    Baron Cohen, who has built much of his career on over-the-top satirical characters such as Ali G and Borat Sagdiyev, also stole headlines in 2018 when he had former US Vice President Dick Cheney sign a waterboard device for another segment on the comical Showtime series.

    Related:

    Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals How He Crashed Political Rally to Film Scene With VP Mike Pence in Borat 2
    Sacha Baron Cohen Thanks 'Comedy Genius' Rudy Giuliani After Winning Golden Globes
    Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Trolled for Falling For 'Bill Gates Vaccine' Joke
    Great Success! Sacha Baron Cohen Gives Fan an Exclusive Borat Autograph
    Is It 'Nice'? Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Sues Cannabis Firm For Using Borat in Ads
    Tags:
    Showtime, Who Is America, Defamation, Lawsuit, Roy Moore, Sacha Baron Cohen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse