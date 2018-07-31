Sacha Baron Cohen Punks Roy Moore With ‘Pedophilia Detector’ (VIDEO)

Failed GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore became the latest target of British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's antics after he was confronted with a "pedophile-detecting machine" in the Showtime series "Who Is America?"

For the latest episode of the show, Cohen, posing as Israeli anti-terrorism expert Erran Morad, talked with Moore about his support for the state of Israel before giving the 71-year-old Alabama native some information about a new Israeli device he said could detect pedophiles at schools and and playgrounds.

"Sex offenders and particularly pedophiles secrete an enzyme for DDHT, which is actually detectable," Cohen says. "It is three times the level as non-perverts, so the phrase 'sweating like a rapist' is actually based on science."

"So in Israel, they've developed a machine that is used in schools and playgrounds to detect anyone coming in, and if they detect the pedophile, the wand alerts the law enforcement and schools within a 100-mile radius," he continues.

Cohen then pulls out the metal-detector-esque wand and explains that he'll demonstrate how to use it, remarking that "because neither of us are sex offenders, then it'll make absolutely [no noise]."

And that's when things start to go downhill for Moore, who quickly goes from smiling to frowning as the detector goes off on him.

​"It's malfunctioning," Cohen says before testing it on other people. When the wand yet again beeps when placed over Moore, the comedian asks whether he'd lent his jacket to someone else.

"I've been married for 33 years. I've never had an accusation of such things," Moore sternly tells Cohen. "If this is an instrument, then certainly I'm not a pedophile, okay… I am simply cutting this conversation right now."

Moore, after suggesting that Israeli technology hasn't caught up with the times, walked out of the interview.

"I support Israel; I don't support this kind of stuff," he said.

During his 2017 senatorial campaign, the Republican candidate faced accusations by several women that the politician had initiated sexual encounters with them when they were teenagers. Moore was in his 20s and 30s at the time the alleged incidents took place.

Since news of the show first broke, Moore joined the likes of 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in calling out Cohen. Moore accused Cohen of "trickery, deception and dishonesty."

Cohen, famous for his portrayals of characters like Ali G and Borat, has managed to dupe several politicians with his new series. However, Georgia state Rep. Jason Spencer, who resigned after yelling racial slurs and exposing his buttocks in an earlier episode, has thus far been the only employment casualty of the show.