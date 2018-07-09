WATCH Dick Cheney Sign Waterboarding Gear for Sacha Baron Cohen

A former US vice president and one of the architects of the war on terror took part in a viral ad for a new show created by the man who created and portrayed characters like Borat Sagdiyev and Admiral General Aladeen.

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen recently released a teaser for his new upcoming show, featuring none other than ex-US Vice President Dick Cheney.

"Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover secretly filming for a year," the opening titles of the video say.

​The footage eventually cuts to Dick Cheney sitting in a chair and signing a waterboarding kit at the request of an off-camera speaker, presumably Cohen himself.

"That’s a first. That’s the first time I’ve ever signed a waterboard," the former vice president remarks.

READ MORE: Users Baffled as Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen Tweets Cryptic Trump-Related Video

According to media reports, Cohen’s show is expected to premiere on July 15.