WATCH Dick Cheney Sign Waterboarding Gear for Sacha Baron Cohen

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen recently released a teaser for his new upcoming show, featuring none other than ex-US Vice President Dick Cheney.
"Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover secretly filming for a year," the opening titles of the video say.
8 июля 2018 г.
The footage eventually cuts to Dick Cheney sitting in a chair and signing a waterboarding kit at the request of an off-camera speaker, presumably Cohen himself.
"That’s a first. That’s the first time I’ve ever signed a waterboard," the former vice president remarks.
According to media reports, Cohen’s show is expected to premiere on July 15.
