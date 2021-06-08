Register
03:58 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City.

    Bill, Melinda Gates' Divorce Might Reveal Extramarital Affairs, Behavior Covered Up by NDAs - Report

    © AFP 2021 / MICHAEL COHEN
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083096736_0:0:3639:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_7f11579825b66ba9e1b0577d20241ba7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202106081083096709-bill-melinda-gates-divorce-might-reveal-extramarital-affairs-behavior-covered-up-by-ndas---report/

    Suspicions of extramarital encounters of Microsoft founder have circulated ever since the news of Gates' divorce from his wife broke last month, while the alleged affairs reportedly have been sort of an open secret among his circles.

    Because of their enormous wealth, Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce was already expected to be tumultuous, but additional revelations may soon emerge from the heightened spotlight on Bill, including accusations of inappropriate behavior toward his employees, Vanity Fair reported on Monday.

    According to the report, for years, the software pioneer has been dogged by reports that he is a problematic employer. And a former employee, who is quoted in the magazine's report, claims that Gates is difficult to deal with, claiming that Gates routinely used nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) to keep rumors at bay.

    "For such a long time you were told, ‘You have an NDA. You can’t talk,'" the former employee, who said they signed such an agreement, is quoted in the report as saying.

    Gates is reportedly accused of being impatient and demanding by the employee, while the outlet acknowledges that such conduct is not uncommon in the fast-paced and competitive world of technology.

    "Gates was "unrelenting" and "condescending," the source said. "He would ask you a question, and when you answered, he’d look at you and go, ‘That is NOT the right answer.’"

    Moreover, the other source quoted in the report said that Gates would immediately address the party responsible if a deadline was missed.

    The sources recalled Gates arriving at the workplace in a Mercedes just an hour before leaving in a golden brown Porsche supplied by a member of his security crew on several occasions.

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates looks on during a panel discussion on Meeting the Millennium Development Goals, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Friday, 29 January 2010
    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    Gates' Divorce Prompts Scrutiny of His Past, Ties With Epstein & Clinton Foundation, Analyst Says
    "We all assumed that it was when he was with women," they said. "I knew there were many offsite meetings that were not on his calendar."

    Citing its sources, the outlet stated that members in Melinda's orbit collaborated with a private investigator ahead of her divorce filing, though a spokeswoman for Melinda has reportedly rejected the claim.

    According to the report, it was the upsurge in interest in Gates' workplace behavior that prompted the insiders to speak up, but the former employees are also aware that the tech giant has "not nice" lawyers waiting in the wings.

    However, Fox News reported in a follow-up story regarding the NDA part that all Microsoft employees sign an NDA, which is standard practice in the tech business. According to its source, Gates did not utilize NDAs to suppress critics on a case-by-case basis.

    More to that, the 65-years-old Gates' spokesperson reportedly said that "it is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances and the timeline of Bill Gates’s divorce."

    "The rumors and speculation are becoming increasingly absurd and it’s unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as ‘sources,'" they added.

    Related:

    Melinda Gates May Reportedly Aim to Change Her Children's Inheritance in Wake of Divorce
    Bill and Melinda Gates Assemble Legal Teams, Hire Bezoses' Divorce Attorneys, Report Says
    Bill Gates Wanted to Win Nobel Peace Prize With Help of Jeffrey Epstein, Report Says
    Bill Gates Seen in New York 'Beaming Ear to Ear' & Still Wearing His Wedding Ring, Media Says
    Tags:
    sexual interest, sexual scandal, sexual affair, sexual abuse, divorce talks, divorce, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates, Bill Gates, Microsoft, Microsoft, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse