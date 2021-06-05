Register
14:03 GMT05 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Feb. 1, 2019 photo, Bill and Melinda Gates are interviewed in Kirkland, Wash

    There's 'Big Question' Over Real Reason for Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce, UK Lawyer Claims

    © REUTERS / Elaine Thompson
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082824071_0:0:3103:1747_1200x675_80_0_0_7a66c863c62f819508f43778ce11ade1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202106051083080094-theres-big-question-over-real-reason-for-bill-and-melinda-gates-divorce-uk-lawyer-claims/

    In early May, US multibillionaire entrepreneur Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced via Twitter that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage because the two "no longer believe" they "can grow together as a couple".

    Bill and Melinda Gates had no obvious reason to separate so they may be hiding some secrets in their billion-dollar divorce, Ayesha Vardag, one of the UK's most successful matrimonial lawyers, told the gossip website Page Six on Friday.

    "Why are they splitting when they have so much money, they could practically arrange never to see each other again? That is the big question", Vardag, known as the "diva of divorce", said.

    The situation is "interesting", the lawyer went on to say, arguing that "it makes you wonder if there is something else going on — like a reputational storm coming".

    (L-R) Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates, and Melinda Gates attend the Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2017 in New York City
    © AFP 2021 / Getty Images North America / Jamie McCarthy
    (L-R) Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates, and Melinda Gates attend the Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2017 in New York City
    "It's only when something else happens, some other fundamental problem that just pushes it over the line, that people will divorce. In my experience, ultra-high-net-worth couples will very rarely divorce on the basis of adultery alone", Vardag underscored.

    She predicted that dealing with their joint foundation will be an issue for Bill and Melinda in the months to come.

    According to Vardag, "while couples may start off wanting to carry on working together amid their divorce, it quite often becomes a big problem when they no longer agree with each other. A couple like this, who have built so much together and would really like to carry that forward, have to protect their legacy".

    The lawyer asserted the pair are probably seeking to avoid a nasty split, saying: "It's always a worry, when you've got a couple who initially start out divorcing quietly, and with the greatest dignity — if it ends up as a mudslinging match, it doesn't do anybody any favours".

    No Longer a Couple 

    The remarks come a month after Bill and Melinda announced their split on Twitter, explaining that they "no longer believe" they "can grow together as a couple".

    With Melinda saying in the filed divorce documents that the marriage was "irretrievably broken", the two, who have three children, said they would continue to work together at their charity foundation.

    Bill Gates has an estimated net worth of $130.5 billion (or even $146 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth), which puts him fourth on the Forbes list of the world's wealthiest people. In this vein, their divorce may become the most expensive in the world, coming in at an estimated cost of $127 billion.

    Bill Gates (L) and Melinda Gates attends the ONE Campaign and (RED)s concert to mark World AIDS Day, celebrate the incredible progress thats been made in the fights against extreme poverty and HIV/AIDS, and to honor the extraordinary leaders, dedicated activists, and passionate partners who have made that progress possible. At Carnegie Hall on December 1, 2015 in New York City.
    © AFP 2021 / DAVE KOTINSKY
    Bill and Melinda Gates Assemble Legal Teams, Hire Bezoses' Divorce Attorneys, Report Says
    Shortly after the two broke their divorce-related news to the world, The Wall Street Journal cited unnamed sources as claiming that Melinda Gates began discussing a possible split in 2019, in the wake of reports claiming that her husband had ties with convicted paedophile and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

    In August 2019, the 66-year-old former financier was found dead in his prison cell in New York City, with officials later declaring that he had committed suicide.

    The cause of his death, however, remains disputed amid conspiracy theories wondering whether he was murdered to keep him from testifying against his high-profile friends, who aside from Gates, allegedly include Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.

    Related:

    'Irretrievably Broken': 'Court Documents' Reveal Melinda Gates Initiated Divorce With Bill
    'Challenging Stretch of Time': Daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates Sheds Light on Parents' Divorce
    Bill Gates' Divorce From Wife Melinda Could Be Most Expensive Ever, Reports Say
    Tags:
    lawyer, money, secrets, divorce, Melinda Gates, Bill Gates, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse