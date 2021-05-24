Twitter Intrigued as The Weeknd Triumphs on Billboard Music Awards, Drops Red Suit, Teases New Era

Having released his "After Hours" album, Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, could hardly be spotted wearing anything other than his now-iconic red suit. While it was an important part of the album's storytelling, many music fans grew tired of the outfit - and, apparently, the singer was among them.

Sunday put Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye, or The Weeknd, into the spotlight, as he secured several Billboard Music Awards trophies: prizes for top male artist, top R&B artist and top Hot 100 artist, while also announcing a new upcoming album.

Twitterians, however, noted another remarkable thing about The Weeknd, having checked out his fresh look on the red carpet. Recently, Tesfaye only wore his signature red suit when in public, and the same outfit could be seen in his music videos.

Billboard Music Awards was the event where it changed, with the singer himself joking about his new look.

"I'd like to thank God that I don't have to wear that red suit anymore", Tesfaye said, delivering his acceptance speech and listing the people he is grateful to.

"I'd like to thank God that I don't have to wear that red suit anymore." 💀💀 @theweeknd #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/vZlRTQdJ5B — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 24, 2021

​The fans noticed the change, with some welcoming The Weeknd's new style, and others expressing nostalgic feelings towards the iconic red suit and the After Hours album it is associated with.

The Weeknd to his red suit pic.twitter.com/eaiOvKCrWF — The Weeknd's Fits (@AbelsOutfits) May 24, 2021

me being happy me realized

cause abel is don’t that means

have to wear that end of the

red suit anymore after hours era#BBMAs #TheWeeknd #XO pic.twitter.com/pS5XKhgVMl — hazal (@hazallsrn) May 24, 2021

the weeknd everytime he had to put on the red suit and medical tape pic.twitter.com/x44FZVTBdQ — ً🪡 (@miinjooner) May 24, 2021

​Someone even created an ironic tribute video for the red suit and the 'After Hours' era now that The Weeknd has announced a new one coming.

​In his Instagram account, Tesfaye shared a picture of him wearing a new, darker look. Earlier, he hinted at a new era, mysteriously teasing that "the dawn is coming...".