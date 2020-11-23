2020 American Music Awards: The Weeknd Showing Up With Full-Face 'Mummy' Bandage Wows Netizens

The Weeknd won top prize for video of the year at the Video Music Awards in late August, when he appeared on stage in a style similar to that of his music clip, wearing the same red jacket and makeup bruises.

Netizens have turned Canadian R&B star The Weeknd into a meme after he showed up at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing a full-face bandage in addition to his red suit and black gloves.

Many Twitter users, of course, were already in the know that it was part of The Weeknd's makeup aesthetic pertaining to his newest album "After Hours".

© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS The Weeknd performs at the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park in New York City, New York, U.S., September 29, 2018

As he himself explained during a previous interview with GQ, he wrote the album from the perspective of "a character losing his mind in Vegas".

"I kept thinking about his style and how I felt he would be the right person to execute the vision. I wanted to see him on screen more", the R&B star said.

Still, some Twitter users were perplexed when they saw The Weekend accepting an American Music Award for favourite soul/R&B album on Sunday night, suggesting that he "needs a medic".

i think i finally know what happened to the weeknd.. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/6ngKSEcmgT — 𝑽𝑨𝑳 (@vlnxotwod) November 23, 2020

I know I be in my own zone, buuuut TF is wrong with him?!



(The Weeknd; @ the AMA’s) pic.twitter.com/G8y1pp20b3 — illy trilly 🌳 CBD boss (@trillytrillz_) November 23, 2020

Others praised the rap star's live performance at the AMA event, with one netizen noting "say what you want about The Weeknd, but the dude knows how to write a bop".

the weeknd lives in a society pic.twitter.com/EJHlViXVt3 — ivan 🧚 (@ukrhoe) November 23, 2020

Say what you want about The Weeknd, but the dude knows how to write a bop #AMAs pic.twitter.com/kpYpa5WQVd — Martha Sellers Ross (@MarthaTweetsNow) November 23, 2020

the weeknd is making spot the difference a little harder at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/nbSclSvBnK — Catarina Bettencourt (@CatBett_) November 23, 2020

The Weeknd by the time he performs at the Super Bowl:#AmericanMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/qqSB7lOump — gus. (@augustadeclaire) November 23, 2020

Some insisted that The Weeknd looked like a mummy during Sunday's performance.

The Weeknd bit is the weirdest tribute to the Mummies ever. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/6p7VEX0fjp — Smashin' with Dale (@smashtransistor) November 23, 2020

The Weeknd looks like a mummy with a suit on 🤦🏾‍♂️ — jailyonce ➐ (@popeyespark) November 23, 2020

why is the weeknd dressed as a mummy? — flop era (@lennonswift) November 23, 2020

The Canadian rap star won two more AMAs including for favourite soul/R&B male artist and favourite soul/R&B song for "Heartless".