'Big Pharma Got You Doc': Anti-Vax Fans Riled as Jordan Peterson Reveals He's Getting a Covid Jab

Canadian clinical psychologist and conservative public speaker Jordan Peterson, who has amassed large audiences due to his lectures on religion and a range of cultural issues, was forced to deal with some serious health issues of late, such as recovering from his addiction to the prescribed anti-anxiety drug benzodiazepine and contracting COVID-19.

Renowned Canadian professor Jordan Peterson, bestselling author of the self-help book "12 Rules for Life", seems to have alienated many of his fans by announcing that he is going to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The University of Toronto Professor, who contracted coronavirus last year, went on Twitter on Thursday to say he was “off to be vaccinated”, as tests had shown he had very few antibodies left after his bout with the disease.

Off to be vaccinated today. Despite having Covid last May, my antibody levels appeared insufficient to prevent re-infection. Hope Ontario opens up soon. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 13, 2021

​Many commented on social media that the renowned Canadian professor, popular for his lectures on civilisation, culture, psychology and religion, had fallen victim to ‘the playbook’ and ‘big pharma’.

Covidiot much?

Big fan of yours, but after your horrendous experience & battle with benzo withdrawal now you're going to take a vax with a high rate of extremely adverse side effects?



Do you have any idea how sensitive/susceptible benzos make your system?



Dont be foolish. — JP COURSES (@JP_Courses) May 13, 2021

Even the best of minds seemed to have been somewhat washed. — FreetoTalkandTrade (@Free2TalknTrade) May 13, 2021

Big Pharma got You Doc. I'm sorry :/ — pawel (@pawel33521842) May 13, 2021

I was hoping that you don’t belong to those who think that they are getting back their freedom with the jab. I was hoping that you would be able to read their playbook, since you’ve analyzed the same playbook for decades. Your research helped me identifying their plan. take care — Vanessa K. (@sta2_sta) May 13, 2021

​Others expressed concern regarding the lack of ‘long-term vetting’ for the coronavirus jabs.

You have no trepidation on receiving a vax without proper, long term vetting? — canwill35 (@canwill35) May 13, 2021

I feel a great disturbance in the Force...I fear something terrible has happened. — Greg Lemon (@vigilant_vector) May 13, 2021

Jordan, after antibodies fade you have T-cell and B-cell immunity. They are fooling you for some reason. — Mat (@MatHeller1) May 13, 2021

Does the immune system normally keep high levels of antibodies around for diseases its already conquered? I figure if reinfection occurs, antibody production ramps up in order to deal with it. — Name cannot be blank (@chewbaccali) May 13, 2021

Did I miss the peer-reviewed proof that the vaccine is better (more effective) than natural immunity from actually getting and recovering from Covid-19? Is it out there somewhere? — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) May 13, 2021

However, other fans of the professor supported his move, while slamming ‘conspiracy theories’.

Dude Jordan Peterson is not at his physical peak. He looks pale old and sickly. If there ever was a demographic that need the Vax, Mr. Peterson is part of it. — Nicholas Rose (@dionxys) May 13, 2021

This comment section is comical.



All you conspiracy theorists thinking you’re smarter than Jordan Peterson. 😂 — Scott (@SHW11990) May 13, 2021

A welcome step, this may encourage a lot of your admirers to take vaccination seriously. — Agent P (@Nietzsche_4) May 13, 2021

​Others ironically referenced Peterson’s famous self-help book 12 Rules For Life: An Antidote to Chaos, that has sold more than five million copies worldwide and has been published in over 50 languages.

12 Point Summary of 12 Rules For Life: An Antidote To Chaos pic.twitter.com/LhMwWDCYSe — Philosophy (@PhilosophyVK_) April 19, 2021

​The professor’s YouTube videos and podcasts have gathered a worldwide audience of hundreds of millions.

​The Canadian professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist, garnered widespread attention in the late 2010s for his often controversial views on cultural and political issues.

In a series of YouTube videos Peterson aimed scathing criticism at the Act to amend the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code (Bill C-16) in 2016, which added gender identity to the country's human rights and Criminal Codes, requiring using gender-neutral pronouns for 'non-binary' people.

© Photo : mikhailapeterson/instagram Jordan & Mikhaila Peterson

Over the past few years, however, the lecturer had been forced to face some serious health issues.

After a period of rehabilitation from his physical addiction to benzodiazepine, the anti-anxiety drug he took while his wife was battling cancer, he contracted COVID-19 last year. At the time his daughter Mikhaila Peterson told the media her father was going through a really rough time.

Jordan Peterson has yet to respond to the criticism his decision to get vaccinated triggered.