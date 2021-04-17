Register
12:35 GMT17 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, February 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif

    Britney Spears Makes Rare Public Appearance, Going on Shopping Spree in Malibu, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Rich Fury
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081125702_0:0:3000:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_5a3ffd3a9c574bba4113b5dfa92abb0d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202104171082654977-britney-spears-makes-rare-public-appearance-going-on-shopping-spree-in-malibu-report-says/

    The Baby One More Time singer has kept a low profile since the release of the New York Times-made documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, which touched on the most controversial issue surrounding the pop artist – the conservatorship she has been required to be under for more than a decade.

    Singer Britney Spears made a rare public appearance, going on a shopping spree in Malibu, local media reported. The 39-year-old put on a big protective mask and even bigger sunglasses apparently trying to hide from the paparazzi, but the latter succeeded in taking photos anyway. Images posted online show Spears with her famous blond locks, wearing a brown blazer and black jeans.

    ​The singer was accompanied by several bodyguards, who were carrying her shopping bags. This is the second time that Spears has been spotted in public following the release of a documentary called "Framing Britney Spears", which details several controversial periods of her life, including the conservatorship she was placed under in 2008 following a series of mental breakdowns.

    The conservatorship in effect means that the singer has the status of a gravely disabled individual who is incapable of making her own decisions and that all choices affecting her life – from finances and career decisions to personal choices – are now made by her father, Jamie Spears.

    Some fans of the singer claim she is being held prisoner by her family and launched the "Free Britney" movement, which gained attention in recent years as the artist launched a legal battle against her father, asking a court to strip him of his conservatorship. At the end of March, Spears filed a petition to appoint Jodi Montgomery, who acted as her guardian when Jamie Spears was ill, as conservator.

    An insider told PageSix that Spears refuses to work while her father remains in charge of her life.

    "If Jodi becomes her conservator things would drastically change for Britney — she’s not working because of her dad. She has said that as long as a dad is in control of her life, she’s not working. Britney trusts Jodi Montgomery — she’s really great. Things would drastically change for the better", the insider said.

    The singer’s family, however, insists that the conservatorship is necessary, as the singer suffers from mental illness and is emotionally unstable.

    Tags:
    celebrities, Britney Spears
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse