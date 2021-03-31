Register
    In this Thursday, 12 April 2018 file photo, Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

    Britney Spears 'Cried For Two Weeks' After Watching Excerpts of Documentary

    Society
    "Framing Britney Spears" focuses, among other things, on her mental struggles, the way press and tabloids treated her, and the singer’s failed romances. The hour-long documentary also touched on the most controversial issue surrounding Spears – the conservatorship she has been required to enter into for more than a decade now.

    Britney Spears revealed she cried "for two weeks" after seeing bits of the infamous documentary about her made by the New York Times. In a post on Instagram, the Baby One More Time singer said she didn’t watch the documentary entirely, but only saw some parts of it, which deeply upset her.

    "I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy," the musician wrote.

    Spears posted the statement along with the video where she dances to Aerosmith’s song Crazy. The 39-year-old wrote that she needs "to dance every night to the band’s songs for her sanity" as dancing brings her joy.

    "I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness," the singer said.

    Prisoner or Mental Health Patient?

    The hour-long documentary provides a detailed account of Spears' private life – her rise to stardom, her romantic life and the way the press treated her. The movie also touched on of the most controversial parts of the singer’s life – her conservatorship.

    In 2007 Spears had a series of mental breakdowns during which she shaved her head and attacked a member of the paparazzi with an umbrella, as a result of which she was placed in a drug rehabilitation facility. In 2008 she was put in a psychiatric facility and the court placed her in a conservatorship led by her father.

    Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatre on 22 July 2019.
    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Britney Spears Files Petition to Remove Father as Conservator in Charge of Her ‘Person’ & Estate

    The conservatorship in effect means that the singer has the status of a minor incapable of making her own decisions and that all choices to do with her life are now made by her father, Jamie Spears – from finances and career decisions to personal choices.

    The singer's fans speculated that she is being kept prisoner by her family and launched the "Free Britney" movement which has received a lot of media attention in recent years after it became known that the singer no longer wants her father to be her conservator and even launched legal battle against him.

    Several celebrities - including singer Miley Cyrus, actress Rose McGowan, and socialite Paris Hilton - have backed the Free Britney movement.

    The singer’s family, however, insist that the conservatorship is necessary as the singer is suffering from mental illness and is emotionally unstable.

    documentary, mental health, Britney Spears
