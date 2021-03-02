Britney Spears’ Father Says Would Love to ‘See Britney Not Need Conservatorship’ - Report

After the new documentary about Britney’s early career was released last month, providing an in-depth look into the pop-star’s behind the scenes, fans have started again to question her well-being.

Britney Spears’ father has responded to the backlash that was caused by The New York Times’ recent documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

The documentary focuses on the singer’s mental issues, relationship with the media and the eventual conservatorship, which has given Britney’s father full control of her life. Since its premiere, Brintey's fans once again called the intentions of her father questionable.

According to Jamie Spears, speaking through his attorney, every decision he has ever made was in his daughter’s “best interest”:

“Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any ‘Father of the Year’ award,” Jamie Spears’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, told CNN on Friday. “Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest.”

According to Spears, he himself wants to see Britney not needing a guardian – but that is not up to him to decide:

“[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship,” Thoreen said. “Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney.”

Thoreen further noted that if Britney wants to end her conservatorship, “she can file a petition to end it.”

The pop-star has long been engaged in a court battle against her father. According to Britney’s lawyer, she does not want Jamie to be her guardian anymore. In February, a judge ruled that Jamie Spears did not have the sole power of attorney over his daughter’s investments.

Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father since 2008, following a series of nervous breakdowns, during which she shaved her head, hit paparazzi with an umbrella and was placed in a psychiatric ward. As a result, the singer was found unable to make independent financial or personal decisions.